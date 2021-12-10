SC man charged in 1985 murder alleges Forsyth DA is allowing a wrongful conviction to stand

Bryson, 65, was found strangled to death with a cord on Dec. 10, 1985. Her home had been ransacked and her car was found abandoned about a mile away.

The Innocence Commission unanimously found in June 2019 that there was sufficient evidence that Williams did not kill Bryson. Johnson's DNA was found on Bryson's nail clippings. A panel of three superior court judges has to now hold a hearing to determine whether Williams should be exonerated. A hearing had been scheduled for the week of Nov. 29 but that was continued. The commission ruled there was insufficient evidence that Williams was innocent in Wilson's death.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill defended Williams’ convictions in a statement Friday, saying that Williams confessed to involvement in all three homicides and that he pleaded guilty in two of the three homicides.

“Darren Johnson, like anyone else, is entitled to his opinion,” O’Neill said. “But the rest of us don’t need to ignore the uncontested and undisputed facts before forming our own opinions. The many victims of Williams, as well as their families, in his multiple homicide cases, deserve better.”

