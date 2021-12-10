SC man charged in 1985 murder alleges Forsyth DA is allowing a wrongful conviction to stand

A South Carolina man who allegedly confessed to killing a woman 36 years ago told a Forsyth County judge on Thursday that he will not plead guilty because he believes it is wrong for Forsyth County prosecutors to keep another man in prison for a crime he didn't commit.
Darren Leak Johnson, 55, is charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 10, 1985, death of Blanche Ragins Bryson. Johnson confessed to investigators with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission that he alone killed Bryson, according to court papers. More importantly, he told the investigators and later Winston-Salem police that another man serving a life sentence for Bryson's death — Merritt Drayton Williams — was not there with him the night he killed Bryson.
At a hearing in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday, Johnson, 55, told Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court that he didn't want to plead guilty to the first-degree murder charge. Paul James, who withdrew as Johnson’s attorney on Thursday, had told Bray that Johnson wanted to plead guilty and that he wanted to represent himself. Johnson told Bray that was not true.
"I'm pleading not guilty," Johnson said. "The DA wants to keep a man in jail that had nothing to do with this case. (Bryson's) family needs to know the whole truth."
Johnson was referencing Williams, who is serving two life sentences, plus 10 years in three separate homicides — Bryson's death, the 1983 death of Arthur Wilson, and the 1986 death of Mary Smith. Williams has sought exoneration in Bryson's death and Wilson's death. Wilson was allegedly beaten to death after leaving an illegal drink house, but medical examiners told commission investigators that Wilson, who was drunk, may have fallen and hit his head. Smith died several days after Williams allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs. Williams has never contested his guilt in Smith's death.
Bryson, 65, was found strangled to death with a cord on Dec. 10, 1985. Her home had been ransacked and her car was found abandoned about a mile away.
The Innocence Commission unanimously found in June 2019 that there was sufficient evidence that Williams did not kill Bryson. Johnson's DNA was found on Bryson's nail clippings. A panel of three superior court judges has to now hold a hearing to determine whether Williams should be exonerated. A hearing had been scheduled for the week of Nov. 29 but that was continued. The commission ruled there was insufficient evidence that Williams was innocent in Wilson's death.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill defended Williams’ convictions in a statement Friday, saying that Williams confessed to involvement in all three homicides and that he pleaded guilty in two of the three homicides.
“Darren Johnson, like anyone else, is entitled to his opinion,” O’Neill said. “But the rest of us don’t need to ignore the uncontested and undisputed facts before forming our own opinions. The many victims of Williams, as well as their families, in his multiple homicide cases, deserve better.”
According to court documents filed with the commission, Williams had a history of making unreliable statements, and a former assistant police chief told the commission that he warned his detectives that Williams was a compulsive liar who could not be trusted. Williams told commission investigators that before he made any statements, detectives took him to the crime scene and that he made up what he told them based on the questions police asked him as well as information he culled from newspaper articles and gossip on the street. Williams never said he killed Bryson, only that he was there, and none of the people he named as accomplices were ever arrested due to lack of physical evidence.
Williams did not identify Johnson. The only physical evidence against Williams were two strands of hair from one of two toboggans Williams initially told police he was wearing when he was in Bryson’s house. A hair analyst said the strands could have come from Williams’ hair but hair structure isn’t enough to definitively say it was Williams’ hair.
Forsyth County prosecutors also have also said that Johnson admitted he was on LSD at the time and that Williams and Johnson could have broken into Bryson's house. They allege that Johnson just doesn't remember because of his drug use.
Johnson was interviewed initially after Williams was convicted. Winston-Salem police had arrested Robbin Carmichael, who confessed to his role in Bryson's murder. Carmichael, who was later convicted of second-degree murder, identified Johnson as the man who picked him up in Bryson's car and drove him back to Bryson's house.
Johnson denied involvement during a police interview and was not charged at the time with Bryson's death.
But in 2019, Johnson confessed that he alone killed Bryson when investigators with the commission came to collect a DNA sample from him. Winston-Salem police arrested Johnson in June 2019 and charged him with Bryson's murder.
In court Thursday, Johnson accused James of lying to him and said he could no longer trust James, who is Forsyth County's public defender, to represent him. Johnson said James lied to him about how getting a bond could lead to better privileges while in the Forsyth County Jail.
James said in an email that he had obtained a $1 million bond for Johnson and said in general, he would tell any client that it is better to have a bond than not have a bond. Depending on the jail's internal regulations, an inmate with a bond might have fewer restrictions, James said.
"As Judge Bray and the other court personnel are well aware, I do not make unfounded statements or mischaracterize matters and I certainly do not lie to clients or anyone else," he said.
On Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Ben White said there is a plea offer, which would have Johnson plead guilty to first-degree murder. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty and the only other sentence for first-degree murder under the sentencing guidelines from the 1980s is life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. White said that if Johnson rejects that plea, he would seek additional indictments for burglary, robbery and kidnapping.
A trial date has not yet been set. Johnson is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $1 million bond.
