SC man indicted for murdering 65-year-old woman in 1985. He is at the center of an alleged wrongful conviction.

A Forsyth County grand jury has indicted a South Carolina man on charges that he broke into a woman's house 36 years ago and strangled her to death. The man, Darren Leak Johnson, confessed to investigators with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission that he alone killed Blanche Ragins Bryson.
More importantly, Johnson told investigators and later Winston-Salem police that the man who is currently serving a life sentence for Bryson's death -- Merritt Drayton Williams -- was no where to be seen on that night of Dec. 10, 1985. Johnson's DNA was found on Bryson's nail clippings.
The Innocence Commission unanimously ruled in June 2019 that there was sufficient evidence that Williams did not kill Bryson. A panel of three superior court judges has to now schedule a hearing to determine whether Williams should be exonerated. According to court papers, the hearing had been scheduled for the week of Nov. 29, but Williams' attorney, Julie Boyer, has requested a continuance, saying that her ability to prepare has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She asked that the hearing be rescheduled for February 2022.
Williams, 63, is currently serving two life sentences, plus 10 years in three separate homicides -- Bryson's death, the 1983 death of Arthur Wilson, and the 1986 death of Mary Smith. Wilson was allegedly beaten to death after leaving an illegal drink house, but medical examiners told commission investigators that Wilson, who was drunk, may have fallen and hit his head. Smith died several days after Williams pushed her down a flight of stairs.
On Monday, Johnson, 55, was indicted for first-degree murder in Bryson's death. Bryson, a 65-year-old retiree who lived alone in a house on Gilmer Avenue, was found by her son, Jeffrey Bryson, strangled to death with a lamp chord wrapped around her neck. Her house had been ransacked and her car was found about a mile from her house.
The indictment moves Johnson's case to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a date for a trial will be set or prosecutors and Johnson's attorneys can negotiate a plea deal. It will be at least a year, if not more due to the pandemic, before the case is resolved.
Even though Johnson made statements to investigators with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission that he acted alone in killing Bryson and that Williams was not there, Forsyth County prosecutors have contended that they believe Williams made consistent statements about his involvement. They also said that Johnson has admitted he was on LSD at the time. Prosecutors argue that Johnson and Williams could have broken into Bryson's house and that Johnson just doesn't remember because of his drug use.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill has criticized the commission's work and called it a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Michael McCoy, a former assistant chief with the Winston-Salem Police Department, told investigators with the commission in a sworn deposition that he told his detectives not to trust a word that Williams said. McCoy said he told his homicide detectives that Williams was a compulsive liar and that they should corroborate anything that Williams said.
Winston-Salem police didn't make an arrest in Bryson's case until Williams started making voluntary statements, implicating several people. None of the people Williams said were involved in the home invasion were ever arrested, and Williams never identified Johnson as the one who killed Bryson.
The only other person convicted in Bryson's death was Robbin Carmichael. Carmichael confessed to his role in Bryson's murder after he was arrested on unrelated charges. Carmichael had some of Bryson's stolen items and his fingerprints were on Bryson's car.
Carmichael was convicted of second-degree murder. He was released from prison in 2008 and his parole ended in 2013. He told commission investigators that he didn't know Williams and that Williams was not there. He identified Johnson as the man who picked him up in Bryson's car and drove back to Bryson's house. Johnson had a bloody mouth. Carmichael said Johnson went into the house. After 10 minutes, Carmichael, worried, went to the house, knocked and tried to look in. Soon, Johnson came outside.
He was sweaty, and Carmichael said he asked Johnson what happened. After the second time Carmichael asked, Johnson told Carmichael that he would kill him if he kept asking.
Then-Sgt. Ken Bishop of the Winston-Salem Police Department interviewed Johnson, who denied killing Bryson. Johnson was not charged at the time with Bryson's murder.
But on March 19, 2019, investigators with the commission tracked Johnson to South Carolina and talked to him in an attempt to obtain DNA from Johnson. Johnson then confessed, according to a deposition. He initially denied knowing anything about the case but acknowledged that he knew Carmichael and that the two men had grown up together.
Johnson then told the investigators that he broke into Bryson's house and when Bryson came into the house, he choked her, first saying it was with his arm and then later saying it might have been with a cord. Johnson said he was high on drugs at the time.
"I just had nightmares from there," he said, according to the deposition. "I've been having nightmares. It's haunted me, haunted me. I knew the day would come."
Johnson, asked several times, said he didn't know Williams and that Williams was not there that night.
Williams told a psychologist the wrongful conviction of Darryl Hunt had played heavily in his mind when he gave voluntary statements to police about the deaths of Wilson and Bryson. He said he was also thinking about the racial dynamics of Hunt's case as well as his case: Hunt, a Black man, had been wrongfully convicted of killing a white woman and Williams, who is also Black, was facing allegations that he had killed Mary Smith, a white woman.
"I made up my mind: I wouldn't let what happened to Darryl Hunt happen to me," he told the psychologist. "My thinking was, I can get out from up under it and tell (police) about a murder without being involved. But they don't believe me unless I'm there."
