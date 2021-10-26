SC man indicted for murdering 65-year-old woman in 1985. He is at the center of an alleged wrongful conviction.

He was sweaty, and Carmichael said he asked Johnson what happened. After the second time Carmichael asked, Johnson told Carmichael that he would kill him if he kept asking.

Then-Sgt. Ken Bishop of the Winston-Salem Police Department interviewed Johnson, who denied killing Bryson. Johnson was not charged at the time with Bryson's murder.

But on March 19, 2019, investigators with the commission tracked Johnson to South Carolina and talked to him in an attempt to obtain DNA from Johnson. Johnson then confessed, according to a deposition. He initially denied knowing anything about the case but acknowledged that he knew Carmichael and that the two men had grown up together.

Johnson then told the investigators that he broke into Bryson's house and when Bryson came into the house, he choked her, first saying it was with his arm and then later saying it might have been with a cord. Johnson said he was high on drugs at the time.

"I just had nightmares from there," he said, according to the deposition. "I've been having nightmares. It's haunted me, haunted me. I knew the day would come."

Johnson, asked several times, said he didn't know Williams and that Williams was not there that night.