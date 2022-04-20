 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scammer on Facebook tries to swindle would-be Spring Folly vendors in Kernersville

  • 0

The Town of Kernersville is warning residents about a scam circulating on Facebook regarding its Spring Folly.

A person who doesn't represent the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is attempting to solicit money for vendor spots, the town said.

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce will hold the town's annual Spring Folly May 6-8 in downtown Kernersville.

A scammer is asking for $30 to be sent to a Paypal account, the town said. The message comes through a Facebook direct message, one clear sign it isn't on the up-and-up.

"The chamber does not solicit by use of Facebook direct message," the town said. 

The town is warning residents that, if they are contacted by anyone on Facebook claiming to work for the Chamber of Commerce about the Spring Folly, they should disregard the message.

Kernersville police haven't identified the person behind the scam.

"It's going to be someone outside of the country," said Sgt. Frank Sanchez, a police spokesman.

People are also reading…

A suspect contacted a local resident soliciting money, and that person called police, Sanchez said. No Kernersville resident has reported being a victim of the scam, Sanchez said.

Residents with concerns can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177 or the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce at 336-993-4521.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Extortion charges dropped against ex-GOP chair in Forsyth as part of plea deal. Nathan Tabor pleads guilty to larceny, cocaine possession.

Extortion charges dropped against ex-GOP chair in Forsyth as part of plea deal. Nathan Tabor pleads guilty to larceny, cocaine possession.

Nathan Tabor, former Forsyth County GOP chairman, saw the bulk of his most serious criminal charges in Brunswick County dismissed as a result of a plea deal in which he pleaded no context to several felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as some charges related to allegations that he stole catalytic converters. He had faced numerous criminal charges in three separate counties over the last six months, but now he only faces a misdemeanor cyberstalking charge in Forsyth County. Tabor, a self-described Christian conservative who fought against same-sex marriage and advocated for anti-abortion legislation, was Forsyth County's GOP chair from 2009 to 2012. 

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. 

Mother of one of the Winston Salem Five believes they will be exonerated in the murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

Mother of one of the Winston Salem Five believes they will be exonerated in the murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

Geneva Bryant is the mother of Christopher Bryant, one of five men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. She said in a recent interview that she always believed that her son and the four other boys had nothing to do with Jones' death. A hearing, starting Monday, of a panel of three superior court judges will help determine if those men will be exonerated. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Malaysia cracks down after 500 Rohingya refugees escape detention center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert