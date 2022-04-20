Scammer on Facebook tries to swindle would-be Spring Folly vendors in Kernersville

The Town of Kernersville is warning residents about a scam circulating on Facebook regarding its Spring Folly.

A person who doesn't represent the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is attempting to solicit money for vendor spots, the town said.

The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce will hold the town's annual Spring Folly May 6-8 in downtown Kernersville.

A scammer is asking for $30 to be sent to a Paypal account, the town said. The message comes through a Facebook direct message, one clear sign it isn't on the up-and-up.

"The chamber does not solicit by use of Facebook direct message," the town said.

The town is warning residents that, if they are contacted by anyone on Facebook claiming to work for the Chamber of Commerce about the Spring Folly, they should disregard the message.

Kernersville police haven't identified the person behind the scam.

"It's going to be someone outside of the country," said Sgt. Frank Sanchez, a police spokesman.

A suspect contacted a local resident soliciting money, and that person called police, Sanchez said. No Kernersville resident has reported being a victim of the scam, Sanchez said.

Residents with concerns can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177 or the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce at 336-993-4521.

