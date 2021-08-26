School custodian accused of exposing himself had prior convictions. Winston-Salem/Forsyth superintendent demands background checks from janitorial company.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials are demanding a Greensboro janitorial services company complete background checks on all of its employees after one of them was accused of exposing himself at Lewisville Middle School on Wednesday. The employee was contracted to work as a custodian for the school system.
Charles Edward Holland, 24, of North Peace Haven Road was charged with felony indecent exposure where the defendant is over 18 and the victim is under 16, a news release said.
Holland is accused of exposing his penis in front of several girls in a hallway outside a bathroom on Wednesday and then masturbating, an arrest warrant said. Holland is specifically accused of exposing himself to at least one 12-year-old. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested him, and he is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Friday.
Court records show Holland was previously charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure — in two separate incidents — where the victim was 16. One was in March 2016 and another was in September 2016. Both happened in Mecklenburg County. Court records show that Holland pleaded guilty on May 30, 2017 to two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of supervised probation.
Holland worked for Supreme Maintenance Organization, which has a contract to clean school system buildings. School officials said that his prior convictions should have made him ineligible to work for the company. Superintendent Tricia McManus indicated in a statement that Supreme Maintenance Organization failed to do a proper criminal background check on Holland. She said she has demanded that the company complete thorough background checks on all of its more than 100 contracted employees.
“This is unacceptable,” she said in a statement. “We put our faith in an organization that to date has provided us with good service. Their employees provide a valuable service to our schools by serving as custodians. A gap in SMO’s procedures, however, put an individual in a position that was not safe for students. I will not tolerate that.”
She said in her statement that she has told SMO that an audit must happen now.
“They must also make immediate changes to their internal processes so this never happens again,” she said. “If they do not, we will pursue termination of their contract for services. Any individuals that do not meet our standards will be relieved of their duties in our facilities, immediately.”
Brent Campbell, a spokesman with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said in an email after 5 p.m. Thursday that the school offices were closed and he could not immediately answer detailed questions about the contract the school system has with SMO.
School officials said in a previous statement that, after being informed of the alleged incident Wednesday, Holland was immediately removed from campus and is banned from working as contractor for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools. McManus said in an earlier statement that she found the allegations against Holland “deeply concerning.”
SMO, a Greensboro company that has operated since 1989, issued a statement that said in part: “We are appalled by the reported incident at Lewisville Middle School and the charges brought against one of our employees who has been suspended indefinitely. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been a long-standing client of Supreme Maintenance Organization. We know the incident has violated the trust of school leaders, parents, teachers, and students. We are very sorry this has happened to these students.”
The statement said the company is cooperating with the school system and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident.
“In light of this incident, we are examining all of our safeguards and conducting a thorough review of the backgrounds of all our current employees who work within the school system, along with updating our current background review process to prevent something like this from happening again,” the company said.
