School custodian accused of exposing himself had prior convictions. Winston-Salem/Forsyth superintendent demands background checks from janitorial company.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials are demanding a Greensboro janitorial services company complete background checks on all of its employees after one of them was accused of exposing himself at Lewisville Middle School on Wednesday. The employee was contracted to work as a custodian for the school system.

Charles Edward Holland, 24, of North Peace Haven Road was charged with felony indecent exposure where the defendant is over 18 and the victim is under 16, a news release said.

Holland is accused of exposing his penis in front of several girls in a hallway outside a bathroom on Wednesday and then masturbating, an arrest warrant said. Holland is specifically accused of exposing himself to at least one 12-year-old. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested him, and he is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Friday.

Court records show Holland was previously charged with two counts of felony indecent exposure — in two separate incidents — where the victim was 16. One was in March 2016 and another was in September 2016. Both happened in Mecklenburg County. Court records show that Holland pleaded guilty on May 30, 2017 to two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of supervised probation.