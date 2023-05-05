A threat that someone is targeting schools for an attack by gunfire that is circulating on social media is a hoax, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported.

The sheriff's office posted a screenshot of the message circulating on social media, in which someone supposedly claims to be planning a school shooting on Friday in which "everyone must die."

The message claims the shooting would start at 7:40 a.m. on Friday but could take place anytime during the day, and claims that others will help the message sender carry out "this memorable massacre."

The sheriff's office said the message has been circulating in multiple states and has been confirmed to be a hoax.

The sheriff's office cautioned that when people get such messages they should forward them on to law enforcement rather than passing them on to other people.

"The more times it is shared, the harder it is to trace the source," the sheriff's office said.