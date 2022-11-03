Search warrant sealed for home of former Atrium nurse charged with murder

A Forsyth County judge has sealed a search warrant that Winston-Salem police detectives executed on the house of a former nurse accused of murdering two patients and attempting to kill a third one.

Johnathan Howard Hayes, 47, of Ransom Road, is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced the charges Oct. 25 at a news conference. Hayes was a former nurse at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

O'Neill said Hayes administered a near-lethal dose of insulin to Pamela Jean Little on Dec. 1, 2021. Little, 63, survived but later died from unrelated health issues.

Then, on Jan. 5, he gave a lethal dose of insulin to Gwen Zelda Crawford, 60, who died three days later on Jan. 8, according to arrest warrants and O'Neill. Crawford had gone into the hospital for open-heart surgery, according to her brother, Jacky Jones.

Hayes gave a second lethal dose of insulin to Vickie Lynne Lingerfelt, 61, on Jan. 22, O'Neill said. Lingerfelt died on Jan. 27.

O'Neill called Hayes a "rogue" nurse who acted alone. O'Neill has not announced a motive to the killings and has released few additional details about the case, saying that he needs to preserve the integrity of the investigation and ensure that Hayes has a fair trial.

Judge Gregory Hayes signed an order Wednesday to seal the search warrant, which Winston-Salem police detective Michael Ognosky obtained from a magistrate on Oct. 25, the same day O'Neill announced criminal charges against Hayes. Police executed the search warrant on Hayes' house in the 800 block of Ransom Road.

According to the sealed order, Hayes heard from someone from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office and from Ognosky who said making the search warrant public would "jeopardize the integrity of an ongoing investigation, and that disclosure of the facts alleged therein may impair the ability of the State and the Defense to a fair and impartial trial."

Hayes sealed the search warrant until May 1, 2023, or until further order of the court.

O'Neill said at the Oct. 25 news conference that hospital officials conducted an internal investigation and turned their findings over to O'Neill and Winston-Salem police detectives on March 21. O'Neill requested that Winston-Salem police conduct a criminal investigation.

Joe McCloskey, a spokesman for Atrium Health, said Hayes was fired March 18 and had worked at Wake Forest Baptist at various times over the past 15 years. Hayes received his nursing degree in 2000 from N.C. A&T University's School of Nursing, Jackie Torok, a school spokeswoman, said in an email.

Hayes was licensed as a nurse's aide from 1998 to 2000, according to the N.C. Board of Nursing. He was approved for a license as a registered nurse on June 27, 2000. That license is still active and is scheduled to expire in May 2024. Sara Griffith, chief nursing officer with the state nursing board, said a nurse has to report any criminal charges within 30 days of arrest or indictment. The nursing board, she said, has the authority to discipline nurses if they are convicted of a crime.

Hayes was nominated as a nurse of distinction in the Celebrating Nurses of the Triad special section coordinated by the Winston-Salem Journal, News & Record and the N.C. Nurses Association.

Misty Hayes, who submitted the nomination, said her husband took care "of all his people on his shifts with that extra mile."

"He sings to them, makes sure they're comfortable, makes sure they have everything they could possibly need," she said. "He lets people know who he is and that they will be taken good care of."

Misty Hayes has not returned several messages from the Winston-Salem Journal seeking comment.

Johnathan Hayes is being held without bond in the Forsyth County Jail. His next court date is Nov. 10.