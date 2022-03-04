Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.

According to one of the search warrants, several students told investigators that "Maurice felt he was going to get jumped by other students, so he brought the handgun."

"Students stated when they saw Maurice being approached by other students, he began shooting," the search warrant said.

J.D. Byers, Evans' attorney, has said in court that Evans feared for his life and that he had received a death threat from Miller in the days before the shooting.

Byers said that he has just received discovery in the case and has not had a chance to review it. He declined to comment further.

Shannon Clark, Miller's mother, said Friday that she was never aware of any dispute between Miller and Evans.

"My son never came home and said there was a problem," Clark said. Law-enforcement officers never told her about any issues between Evans and Miller, Clark said.

At a bond hearing in October 2021, Byers told Judge Athena Brooks of Forsyth Superior Court that Evans was shot nine times during a June 5 assault that put Evans in intensive care at a hospital. No one was arrested.