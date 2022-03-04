Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.

A 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to campus because he was scared other students would jump him, search warrants filed in the Forsyth County courthouse allege. The search warrants also allege that the boy, Maurice T. Evans, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, 2021, at the school, shot Miller once in the chest and ran off.
Evans has been indicted for murder in Miller's death, and he is being held without bond at a juvenile detention center in Greensboro.
The shooting happened at 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 1, and Mount Tabor High School, as well as other schools in the area, was placed on immediate lockdown. Large numbers of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers converged onto Mount Tabor's campus, and police scanners crackled throughout the day as authorities searched for the shooter. Evans was arrested six hours after the shooting.
The day after the shooting, Gov. Roy Cooper participated in a news conference at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
According to search warrants, the shooting was captured on the school's security cameras. Evans was wearing blue jeans with multiple holes, black tennis shoes and a black T-shirt. He was carrying a blue-and-black book bag that law-enforcement authorities said they later seized from a dumpster. A small caliber handgun was found inside, according to the search warrants. Evans also was wearing a white facial mask, the search warrants allege. When he was arrested later at a house on Thornaby Circle, he had changed clothes, the search warrants said.
According to one of the search warrants, several students told investigators that "Maurice felt he was going to get jumped by other students, so he brought the handgun."
"Students stated when they saw Maurice being approached by other students, he began shooting," the search warrant said.
J.D. Byers, Evans' attorney, has said in court that Evans feared for his life and that he had received a death threat from Miller in the days before the shooting.
Byers said that he has just received discovery in the case and has not had a chance to review it. He declined to comment further.
Shannon Clark, Miller's mother, said Friday that she was never aware of any dispute between Miller and Evans.
"My son never came home and said there was a problem," Clark said. Law-enforcement officers never told her about any issues between Evans and Miller, Clark said.
At a bond hearing in October 2021, Byers told Judge Athena Brooks of Forsyth Superior Court that Evans was shot nine times during a June 5 assault that put Evans in intensive care at a hospital. No one was arrested.
Byers provided Brooks with documents, including photos of Evans in the hospital, text messages he said were sent by Miller to Evans, and posts that Miller made on social media.
According to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the news-gathering partner of the Journal, Byers told the court that Miller had threated to "finish the job," referring to the June 5 shooting of Evans. Byers argued that Miller had gang ties and that Evans was afraid to go to school. Clark said her son was not involved in any gangs and did not have a criminal record.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said during a juvenile court hearing that Evans and Miller had had a long-simmering dispute and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.
O'Neill has not said what the dispute was allegedly about.
A trial date has not been set.
