Search warrants: Walkertown man used messaging app to sell videos of himself performing lewd acts on dogs

A Walkertown man used an instant messaging application to sell for $5 videos of himself either performing sexual acts on dogs or having dogs perform sexual acts on him, according to search warrants found in the Forsyth County clerk's office. The man's username is made up of four words that translate into a crude invitation for people to have sex with his dog.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, of Cain Forest Drive was initially arrested March 24 and charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office announced March 30 that Blackmon was charged with an additional 17 counts of felony crime against nature. Tracy Lynn Abbott, 43, of King, is facing two counts of felony crime against nature.

Blackmon is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $750,000. Abbott is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $35,000. They're both scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on April 14.

According to the search warrant, a New Jersey man was on the mobile phone messaging application Kik at 10 p.m. March 20 when he watched a livestream featuring a user advertising home videos of himself performing sex acts with his dogs. The user said in the livestream that the videos showed a dog performing a sexual act on him and him performing a sexual act on another dog, the search warrants allege.

The user displayed a second device on the livestream and played the videos to prove that his advertisement was legitimate, the search warrants said. The user said he had three dogs — two males and one female.

The user offered to sell the videos through CashApp and the username he provided for CashApp was $timblackmon197. The New Jersey man looked up Timothy Blackmon on Google and found a news article and a Facebook profile that indicated that Blackmon might be in Winston-Salem. The New Jersey man contacted law-enforcement officials two hours after the livestream ended, the search warrants said.

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies tracked down a Timothy Blackmon who lived at a house that matched the description the New Jersey man had provided. Investigator C.R. King, who applied for one of the three search warrants, said he created an undercover Kik account and joined a live broadcast from the user's account.

"In the live broadcast the suspect describes videos he posted the previous night of his pitbull having intercourse with a girl he had over as well as him having intercourse with the same girl," King said in the search warrant. The woman is never identified.

The user started talking about selling the videos, and King entered into a private chat with the user. The user agreed to send a video in exchange for $5 through CashApp to the account of $timblackmon197. Once the payment was processed, the user sent a video showing him performing a sexual act on a female dog.

King said in the search warrant that he was able to identify the user as Timothy Blackmon by comparing the videos with photos from DMV and other local law-enforcement databases.

Investigators were able to get IP information from Kik and obtained a search warrant for Charter Communications to track down the IP address to Blackmon's residence on Cain Forest Drive.

When deputies executed the search warrant on Blackmon's house, they seized a Motorola Smart Phone, a Samsung Smart Phone, a wallet and two dogs — a Pit mix male dog named "Buster" and an American Pit Bull Terrier female dog named "Lady."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the two dogs who were seized from Blackmon's house were placed in protective custody. The dogs are now with the Forsyth Humane Society.

The sheriff's office has not provided any details about the connection between Blackmon and Abbott.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.