Second lawsuit filed against Winston Weaver Co. over Jan. 31 plant fire. This one seeks to be a class-action status.

Winston-Salem public-safety officials issued an evacuation directive that night for a one-mile radius around the plant. Officials also closed nearby roads because they were concerned about a possible explosion from the ammonium nitrate and other unknown chemicals believed to be stored on the property.

For three days, people were strongly encouraged to stay away from their residences before the evacuation radius was lowered Feb. 3 to one-eighth of a mile around the plant, allowing many residents to return to their homes.

According to the lawsuit, Thomas, her fiance and her daughter left their homes and stayed at a hotel outside the evacuation zone. Thomas, the lawsuit said, had to buy food and clothing for herself and her family because they didn't have enough time to pack before leaving. She was also had to pay for transportation, the lawsuit said.

Her family returned home on Feb. 4, according to the lawsuit.

Wharton had to stay with family who lived about 100 miles away and also had to buy food and clothing for herself and her family, the lawsuit said. She and her family got back home on Feb. 5.