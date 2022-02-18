Second lawsuit filed against Winston Weaver Co. over Jan. 31 plant fire. This one seeks to be a class-action status.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant over the fire that led to city officials strongly encouraging more than 6,000 residents to evacuate from a one-mile radius around the plant.
This is the second lawsuit filed against the company in less than a month. Earlier this month, the Crumley Roberts law firm in Greensboro filed a lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court on behalf of Kathleen DuBois.
Attorneys for Crumley Roberts filed another lawsuit, this one seeking to be a class-action, on Feb. 10 in Forsyth Superior Court on behalf of two residents — Vanda Thomas and Stacy Wharton. Both women said in the lawsuit that they were forced to evacuate their families and incurred numerous expenses as a result.
The attorneys, Brian L. Kinsley and James R. Harrell, could not be reached for comment Friday.
Winston-Salem firefighters responded to a fire at the plant at 4440 N. Cherry Street just before 7 p.m. Jan. 31. The Winston-Salem Fire Department pulled out of the area once officials realized that more than 500 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored at the plant.
A plant that caught fire in Texas on April 17, 2013 had 240 tons of ammonium nitrate. That fire killed 15 people and leveled 150 buildings.
Winston-Salem public-safety officials issued an evacuation directive that night for a one-mile radius around the plant. Officials also closed nearby roads because they were concerned about a possible explosion from the ammonium nitrate and other unknown chemicals believed to be stored on the property.
For three days, people were strongly encouraged to stay away from their residences before the evacuation radius was lowered Feb. 3 to one-eighth of a mile around the plant, allowing many residents to return to their homes.
According to the lawsuit, Thomas, her fiance and her daughter left their homes and stayed at a hotel outside the evacuation zone. Thomas, the lawsuit said, had to buy food and clothing for herself and her family because they didn't have enough time to pack before leaving. She was also had to pay for transportation, the lawsuit said.
Her family returned home on Feb. 4, according to the lawsuit.
Wharton had to stay with family who lived about 100 miles away and also had to buy food and clothing for herself and her family, the lawsuit said. She and her family got back home on Feb. 5.
The lawsuit alleges that the burning of the chemicals at the plant "released smoke into the air and spread across the surrounding area — including residential neighborhoods such as the one Plaintiff lived on."
"In addition to the risk of inhalation of fumes from the burning chemicals, there was also a substantial risk of detonation of the ammonium nitrate and other flammable chemicals at the Weaver Facility," the lawsuit said.
Neighborhoods within the one-mile evacuation zone were exposed to "significant amount of toxic smoke, soot, ash, and/or dust and fumes coming from the fire at the Weaver facility."
The lawsuit also noted that city officials warned residents to stay out of Muddy, Mill and Monarcas creeks downstream from the plant because the water contained elevated levels of chemicals. Those chemicals included nitrates and ammonia nitrogen. The lawsuit said the fire hurt the air quality in the area near the plant.
The lawsuit claims that the company was negligent.
"Defendants failed to exercise due case in the maintenance and monitoring of the Weaver Facility so as to prevent fires and the uncontrolled release of hazardous smoke, odors, and wastes into the environment," the lawsuit said.
Adam Parrish, a spokesman for the company, declined to say anything about the lawsuit.
"I'm not going to comment on that," he said, before hanging up when reached late Friday afternoon.
The plant was constructed in 1939 and debuted in January 1940. The original 1936 building code applies to four of the campus' five buildings. Sprinklers were not required until the 1953 code amendment and only for buildings two stories or higher.
Facilities are required to be in compliance with the code in effect when it was built.
Winston-Salem fire investigator Rick McIntyre told the Winston-Salem Journal that the 1936 code had very little in it to control how chemicals are kept on the site.
Older facilities have been grandfathered, rather than requiring them to meet new business code standards. The state Building Code limits what elected officials can tell residents who live around plants containing hazardous materials.
