Second person dies in Wilkes County shooting. Man and woman face additional charges.

A Wilkes County man and woman face additional charges in the shooting of three people on July 17 after a second person died, the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Stacy Elizabeth Miller, 33, of Dan Call Road in North Wilkesboro, now faces two counts of murder, and James Louis Robinson, 54, is now charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to murder. They also each face one count of attempted murder, and Robinson has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Additionally, Miller is charged with one count of aiding and abetting the crime of driving while license revoked. Robinson is also charged with speeding to elude arrest.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called at 5:35 a.m. July 17 to 2747 Hunting Creek Road on a report of a shooting. When deputies got there, they found two women and one man with gunshot wounds. One of the women, identified as Sandra Shew, was dead at the scene. The man, Ricky Anderson, and the other woman, were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Anderson died on Saturday, prompting the new charges. The third victim, who has not been identified, is still recovering and receiving medical treatment, the sheriff's office said in the news release.

Logan G. Kerr of the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said in an email that the sheriff's office has no plans to identify the third victim at the victim's request. Arrest warrants that likely would include the name of the third victim were not immediately available.

Immediately after the July 17 shooting, authorities were told to be on the lookout for a burgundy Chevrolet Impala seen leaving the house before deputies arrived. Later, officers with the North Wilkesboro Police Department saw a car fitting that description near Statesville Road and U.S. 421. Officers chased the vehicle, and soon after, Robinson and Miller were taken into custody.

Robinson is accused of helping Miller escape and leading police officers on a chase, arrest warrants allege.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office has not provided any additional details about the shooting. The sheriff's office has not said whether Robinson and Miller knew the alleged victims or what led to the shootings.

Miller and Robinson are both in the Wilkes County Jail with no bond allowed. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.