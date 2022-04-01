Second teen charged in shooting of firefighter, another man at Kermit's Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police arrested a second teenager Friday in connection with last week’s shooting that injured a Winston-Salem firefighter and another man at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, authorities said.

Investigators identified Keon Rush, 18, of Winston-Salem as the driver of a blue Hyundai that entered the Kermit’s parking lot and whose occupants opened fire March 25 on the restaurant’s patrons, Winston-Salem police said.

Kristan Tyshawn Allen, 21, and Elijah Jevon Stanton, 18, were previously charged in the Kermit’s case.

The shooting injured Ross Michael Flynt, 29, a Winston-Salem firefighter and the part-time chief of the Walkertown Fire Department. A second customer, Patrick Dawarde Carter, 41, was also wounded.

Flynt was released Wednesday from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Carter was in stable condition last week at the hospital after the shooting.

Rush is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s violent firearm investigations team and gang unit located Rush Friday on Gholson Street driving a Chevrolet Sonic, police said.

When officers initiated a traffic stop, Rush’s vehicle fled the scene, police said. Police and Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle.

The chase ended on U.S. 52 South near Interstate 40 when Rush’s vehicle was involved in a traffic accident, police said. No one was injured during the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office will pursue additional charges in connection with the incident, police said.

A passenger in Rush’s vehicle, Reginald Sutton, 28, of Winston-Salem had an outstanding federal arrest warrant for sale and delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

Rush and Sutton were taken into custody, police said.

In a related development, Judge Kristin Broyles of Forsyth District Court increased the bonds Friday for Allen and Stanton, who are each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, in connection with the Kermit’s shooting.

Broyles increased Allen's bond from $500,000 to $1.5 million, and Stanton's bond from $150,000 to $500,000.

In addition to the shooting-related charges, Allen also faces several drug trafficking and possession charges.

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office had requested that Allen's bond be increased to $2 million, and that Stanton's bond be increased to $1 million.

Broyles agreed with the district attorney's office that the two men posed a danger to the community and agreed to increase their bonds, but not by as much as the district attorney's office asked.

The next court date for the two defendants will be April 21.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.