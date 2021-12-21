Settlement reached in lawsuit against Danby House, where three former workers are accused of inciting fight between residents

Charges are still pending against McKey and Jordan.

Forsyth County prosecutors had alleged that the three women encouraged Moore and another woman to fight and that they all shared videos with other people, some of whom posted one of the videos to YouTube.

The lawsuit made several claims, including negligent hiring, supervision and retention and medical negligence. Danby House released a statement after the lawsuit was filed, saying that what happened was an isolated incident and that Danby House does not and has never condoned "such egregious misconduct, which is contrary to the training, policies and values of this community."

According to the lawsuit, Moore, who is in her 70s, was in the Special Care Unit, which is reserved for residents who have dementia and Alzheimer's. On June 19, 2019, she was in her room when the other woman came into her room. The lawsuit said the 71-year-old resident had a history of coming into other residents' rooms and agitating them. She had come into Moore's room before, causing conflict, the lawsuit said.