Settlement reached in lawsuit against Danby House, where three former workers are accused of inciting fight between residents

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Danby House, an assisted-living facility where three former employees were accused of inciting two female residents to fight each other in 2019.
Details of the settlement were not immediately available, and an attorney for the Danby House, Mike Phillips, declined to comment Tuesday.
Daniel Donovan, who represents one of the female residents, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.
A document seeking dismissal of the lawsuit with prejudice will be filed soon. When a lawsuit is dismissed with prejudice, the complaint cannot be re-filed.
Attorneys for Betty Elaine Moore, one of the female residents at Danby House, filed the lawsuit in October 2020 in Forsyth Superior Court against Danby House LLC; ALG Senior LLC, which operates Danby House; and the three women who were charged in the incident — Marilyn Latish McKey, 34; Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 23; and Taneshia DeShawn Jordan, 28. A Forsyth County jury acquitted Tyson in late August on a charge of misdemeanor aiding and abetting an assault of an individual with a disability.
Charges are still pending against McKey and Jordan.
Forsyth County prosecutors had alleged that the three women encouraged Moore and another woman to fight and that they all shared videos with other people, some of whom posted one of the videos to YouTube.
The lawsuit made several claims, including negligent hiring, supervision and retention and medical negligence. Danby House released a statement after the lawsuit was filed, saying that what happened was an isolated incident and that Danby House does not and has never condoned "such egregious misconduct, which is contrary to the training, policies and values of this community."
According to the lawsuit, Moore, who is in her 70s, was in the Special Care Unit, which is reserved for residents who have dementia and Alzheimer's. On June 19, 2019, she was in her room when the other woman came into her room. The lawsuit said the 71-year-old resident had a history of coming into other residents' rooms and agitating them. She had come into Moore's room before, causing conflict, the lawsuit said.
McKey, Jordan and Tyosn, all personal care aides, had come into Moore's room to check on her roommate, who had fallen. The 71-year-old resident began hitting Moore, the lawsuit said, knocking her back onto her bed. The resident then started choking Moore until "she was close to losing consciousness."
The lawsuit alleges that McKey, Jordan and Tyson failed to do anything and, in fact, encouraged the two female residents to fight each other. Another employee, a medical aide, witnessed the attack but did not alert supervisors, according to the lawsuit.
Brooke Wood, the regional vice president for Danby, found out about the incident on June 20, 2019, through text messages and asked about the incident the next day at a staff meeting, according to court documents.
After the incident, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services temporarily barred Danby House from admitting new residents because of numerous patient-care deficiencies. The state health agency said that employees were not properly trained and that they failed to administer medications to residents as prescribed by a doctor. The agency also found evidence that employees allowed, and in some cases encouraged, the residents to fight. The employees videotaped some of the fights because they didn't like the residents involved.
Danby House currently has no deficiencies listed with the state health agency.
Phillips had filed a motion late last year, asking a judge to order arbitration in the lawsuit. Donovan said in an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal that he had no objection to going into arbitration.
