Settlement reached in lawsuit against Davidson County sheriff's deputies in 2020 fatal shooting.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies had taken over the lead in the chase and did a "pit" maneuver, crashing into Boothe's car and then blocking the vehicle in.

According to the lawsuit, Bartrug and Shelton got out of their patrol vehicle and immediately began firing on the car Boothe had been driving. They fired at least three to six shots into the passenger side of the vehicle, the lawsuit said.

One of the shots struck Hendrick in the forehead, killing him instantly, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit said Hendrick's hands were in the air.

The lawsuit alleges that Bartrug and Shelton used excessive force and violated Hendrick's constitutional rights.

In court papers, Flanagan claimed qualified immunity, which is a legal concept that is used to shield law-enforcement officers from civil liability in wrongful-death lawsuits. Bartrug and Shelton have also defended their actions, saying they were justified and were without malice. They have said in court papers that they fired their weapons after they gave commands to people in the vehicle.