Settlement reached in lawsuit against Davidson County sheriff's deputies in 2020 fatal shooting.

A settlement has been reached in a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against two Davidson County sheriff's deputies who fatally shot the passenger in a stolen SUV after a chase that went through three counties.
John Mark Hendrick, 32, died from a gunshot wound to the head on March 26, 2020. Hendrick's mother, Donna Faye Kiger, filed a lawsuit on Aug. 27, 2020 in U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina. The lawsuit named Barry Lee Bartrug III and Matthew Jacob Shelton, both deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, as defendants. They were cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation, and the driver of the stolen SUV has been charged with Hendrick's murder.
A trial was tentatively scheduled to start the week of May 2, 2022, lasting about a week in a federal courthouse in Greensboro. But Patrick Flanagan, attorney for the defendants, notified the court Wednesday that the case had been settled, according to PACER, the online record system for the federal court system. A court document stipulating that the lawsuit is dismissed is scheduled to be filed Jan. 7, 2022.
Flanagan did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.
John Vermitsky, one of Kiger's attorneys, issued this statement Wednesday: "We are glad to get at least a small measure of justice for Mr. Hendrick's family."
Vermitsky declined comment on the terms of the settlement.
According to the lawsuit, the chase started around 2 a.m. March 26, 2020. Hendrick was in the front passenger seat, and Charles Justin Boothe was driving. In the back seat was Deven McKay Mathis, who was 18 at the time.
Boothe, 33, had just dropped off Mathis' girlfriend and was driving on Lewisville-Clemmons Road toward Peace Haven Road in Clemmons. Boothe ran through a yellow light, and a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy turned on his blue lights in an attempt to stop the SUV, the lawsuit alleges.
Instead of stopping, Boothe led the sheriff's deputy on a chase. The lawsuit said Hendrick and Mathis begged Boothe to pull over and let them out, but Boothe refused, saying he could not go back to prison. The chase wove through Guilford and Davidson counties and lasted several hours. The lawsuit said Hendrick and Mathis called 911. Boothe also called 911, telling the dispatcher that if the deputies backed off, he would let the passengers out, the lawsuit said.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies had taken over the lead in the chase and did a "pit" maneuver, crashing into Boothe's car and then blocking the vehicle in.
According to the lawsuit, Bartrug and Shelton got out of their patrol vehicle and immediately began firing on the car Boothe had been driving. They fired at least three to six shots into the passenger side of the vehicle, the lawsuit said.
One of the shots struck Hendrick in the forehead, killing him instantly, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit said Hendrick's hands were in the air.
The lawsuit alleges that Bartrug and Shelton used excessive force and violated Hendrick's constitutional rights.
In court papers, Flanagan claimed qualified immunity, which is a legal concept that is used to shield law-enforcement officers from civil liability in wrongful-death lawsuits. Bartrug and Shelton have also defended their actions, saying they were justified and were without malice. They have said in court papers that they fired their weapons after they gave commands to people in the vehicle.
The State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation, which is routine. Bartrug and Shelton were placed on administrative leave. Garry Frank, district attorney for Davidson County, cleared the officers of the shooting. He also sought an indictment against Boothe for first-degree murder. The charge is based on the felony murder rule, which says that someone can be charged with murder if a killing is committed during the commission of another felony crime.
Prosecutors allege that Boothe assaulted Bartrug and Shelton with his car. Under the felony murder rule, someone can be charged with murder even if that person did not do the actual killing.
Boothe is being held at the Davidson County Jail. The murder charge is pending.
Bartrug and Shelton are back on active duty with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.
