Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit alleging that a Wilkes County surgeon tried to blackmail a nurse practitioner into having sex with him for one hour, twice a month. The lawsuit alleged that the surgeon threatened to reveal secretly recorded conversations to her husband and other members of her family if she did not comply.
The nurse filed the lawsuit on July 21 in U.S. District Court in the Western District of North Carolina. The defendant is Jon Wesley Thompson, who worked at Wilkes Medical Center, which is now managed by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. At one point, the lawsuit said, Thompson was the only general surgeon in Wilkes County and he had been regional medical director with Baptist. He was fired after the nurse filed a sexual harassment complaint but still has an active medical license.
She was seeking more than $525,000 in damages. But according to court papers filed Aug. 13, the lawsuit has been settled. The Winston-Salem Journal typically doesn’t name alleged victims of sexual harassment or assault.
Kenneth J. Carlson, a mediator, held a mediation session on Aug. 11 with the nurse; her attorney, Jenny L. Sharpe; Thompson; and his attorney, Howard C. Jones Jr. After the session, the lawsuit was listed as completely settled, according to the report Carlson filed with the court on Aug. 13.
Magistrate Judge David C. Kessler granted a request from both parties to extend the deadline for filing a stipulation of dismissal to Oct. 10. The extension of time would allow both parties to finalize the terms of the settlement, according to court papers.
Jones declined to comment Wednesday and referred questions to Sharpe, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Jones did not file a written answer to the lawsuit before the settlement was reached.
According to the lawsuit, the nurse began working for Thompson in 2017, after Baptist took over management of Wilkes Medical Center. For four years, their relationship was professional and platonic, the lawsuit said. Thompson also was the nurse’s physician, performing several medical procedures on the woman.
Then, on May 17, Thompson told the nurse that he was having problems in his marriage and that she was attractive. He further told her that he was interested in having a relationship outside of work, according to the lawsuit.
Thompson later apologized, and the nurse thought this was an isolated incident, the lawsuit said.
About a month later, on June 11, Thompson, while in his truck, told the nurse that he had audio and video recordings on his cellphone that contained “highly personal, confidential, and potentially damaging information” about her, the lawsuit alleged. The recordings were of conversations that the nurse had with someone else. The lawsuit did not provide details about the contents of the recordings.
Thompson told the nurse he had copies of those recordings on his cellphone and in other places, and that there were devices that someone could buy that could capture conversations simply by pointing the device. He also told her that there were cameras and other devices that could see through tinted windows, the lawsuit said.
Thompson told the nurse that he would not release those recordings if she agreed to have “physical alone time” with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. Then he told her several times that he found her attractive.
The nurse believed Thompson was asking for sex. Thompson also told her that he could help her get bigger bonuses from Baptist and that their professional relationship would not change because he knew she could “compartmentalize” the sexual relationship, according to the lawsuit.
The nurse asked to wait until June 14 before she made a decision. Thompson agreed but also told her that if she refused, he would “send the audio- and video-recordings to her husband and other members of her family.” He also implied she could lose her job if she refused his demands, the lawsuit said.
On June 14, Thompson became suspicious and placed his hands on the nurse’s waist “in an aggressive manner without her consent.” The nurse told Thompson not to touch her and was scared that he might harm her, the lawsuit said.
The next day, the nurse and her husband went to Wilkes Medical Center for a scheduled medical procedure, when Thompson approached her husband and asked for his contact information, including an email address. Thompson also sent a friend request on Facebook to the nurse’s grandfather and husband, the lawsuit said.
The nurse met with Baptist officials on June 16 and filed a sexual harassment complaint. Two days later, Thompson was fired.
In a statement, Baptist said it was proud to have the woman as one of its dedicated nurse practitioners.
“We encourage all our teammates to immediately report unacceptable behavior,” the statement said. “We immediately investigate and address such concerns to protect our colleagues.”
Baptist officials declined further comment, saying that it was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
The terms of the settlement have not been made public.
