Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex

Jones declined to comment Wednesday and referred questions to Sharpe, who did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Jones did not file a written answer to the lawsuit before the settlement was reached.

According to the lawsuit, the nurse began working for Thompson in 2017, after Baptist took over management of Wilkes Medical Center. For four years, their relationship was professional and platonic, the lawsuit said. Thompson also was the nurse’s physician, performing several medical procedures on the woman.

Then, on May 17, Thompson told the nurse that he was having problems in his marriage and that she was attractive. He further told her that he was interested in having a relationship outside of work, according to the lawsuit.

Thompson later apologized, and the nurse thought this was an isolated incident, the lawsuit said.

About a month later, on June 11, Thompson, while in his truck, told the nurse that he had audio and video recordings on his cellphone that contained “highly personal, confidential, and potentially damaging information” about her, the lawsuit alleged. The recordings were of conversations that the nurse had with someone else. The lawsuit did not provide details about the contents of the recordings.

