 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seven arrests made in narcotics investigation Tuesday night, Winston-Salem police say
0 Comments
top story

Seven arrests made in narcotics investigation Tuesday night, Winston-Salem police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
Getty Images

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say they arrested seven people Tuesday night after seizing multiple firearms and a quantity of illegal narcotics in the 3000 block of Greenway Avenue.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winston-Salem police officers were conducting a narcotics investigation after 10 p.m. Tuesday and other officers responded to the scene to assist. Further details were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Triceratops skeleton to go under the hammer

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules
Crime

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense. 

Nuisance lawsuit settled between Liberty Street gas station and Winston-Salem.
Crime

Nuisance lawsuit settled between Liberty Street gas station and Winston-Salem.

The city of Winston-Salem and the owner of a gas station on North Liberty Street have settled a lawsuit that the city filed, accusing the gas station of being a public safety threat. The lawsuit alleged that the gas station had been the site of fights, shootings and illegal drug activity, including at least one fatal shooting. The owner is now required by an agreement with the city to do certain things to reduce crime, such as hiring private security and putting up security cameras. 

Winston-Salem woman acquitted of charges that she helped incite fight between two residents at Danby House
Crime

Winston-Salem woman acquitted of charges that she helped incite fight between two residents at Danby House

A Winston-Salem woman was acquitted on charges that she helped incite a fight between two female residents at Danby House, an assisted-living facility and memory-care facility. Her attorney argued that she was not criminally liable and pointed out that she was seven-months pregnant at the time and was not in a position to intervene. Prosecutors said she could have done plenty of things, like calling 911, but instead, she thought the fight was funny and shared videos of the incident with others. Two other women are facing charges in the incident. 

Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex
Crime

Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit alleging that a prominent Wilkes County surgeon tried to blackmail a nurse practitioner into having sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. He threatened to reveal secretly-recorded conversations that he said would be personally damaging to the nurse if the nurse didn't comply with his demands. According to court records, a stipulation of dismissal will be filed in the lawsuit in October. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News