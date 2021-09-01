Seven arrests made in narcotics investigation Tuesday night, Winston-Salem police say

Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say they arrested seven people Tuesday night after seizing multiple firearms and a quantity of illegal narcotics in the 3000 block of Greenway Avenue.
Winston-Salem police officers were conducting a narcotics investigation after 10 p.m. Tuesday and other officers responded to the scene to assist. Further details were not immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.
