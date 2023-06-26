Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested seven Charlotte-area men Sunday morning for stealing vehicles from a business on Williston Road.

The sheriff's office could not release the exact location of the business at this time.

Deputies arrested Abdu Maeruf Ali, 23, Duane Isaac Austin, 30, Devontray Jaquarius Brooks, 18, Marquelan Chici Moody, 20, Kenneth Lanier Reid, 24, Tesfa Tekletsion Yohannes, 28, and Keenen Omarion Hamrick, 19.

All seven men were charged with felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering into a railroad car, misdemeanor resist, delay or obstruct a public officer and misdemeanor first degree trespassing.

Hamrick received additional charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and felony flee to elude.

Moody received the highest bond at $100,000. None of the bonds given to the suspects went below $10,000.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call about individuals trespassing at a business on the 3600 block of Williston Road. When they arrived, the suspects were still breaking into vehicles.

The men fled, and deputies apprehended multiple suspects.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

This is an ongoing investigation, officials said.