Sex-abuse suspect arrested in Kernersville. Man was wanted by Maryland authorities.

A man wanted on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child in Maryland has been arrested in Kernersville, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Jose Angel Cruz-Ortega, 43, of Kernersville was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor and was being held in the county jail with no bond allowed.
Support Local Journalism
Cruz-Ortega was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, first-degree assault, second-degree rape, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense, all felonies, and fourth-degree sex offense with sexual contact, a misdemeanor.
The sheriff's office said it received arrest warrants from the Prince George County Police Department in Maryland for the arrest of Cruz-Ortega.
The arrest took place on May 7 in Kernersville, authorities said. Cruz-Ortega has a May 27 court appearance here.
336-727-7369
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.