 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sex-abuse suspect arrested in Kernersville. Man was wanted by Maryland authorities.
0 comments
top story

Sex-abuse suspect arrested in Kernersville. Man was wanted by Maryland authorities.

{{featured_button_text}}
Jose Angel Cruz-Ortega

Jose Angel Cruz-Ortega

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office photo

A man wanted on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a child in Maryland has been arrested in Kernersville, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Jose Angel Cruz-Ortega, 43, of Kernersville was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor and was being held in the county jail with no bond allowed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cruz-Ortega was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, first-degree assault, second-degree rape, second-degree assault and third-degree sex offense, all felonies, and fourth-degree sex offense with sexual contact, a misdemeanor.

The sheriff's office said it received arrest warrants from the Prince George County Police Department in Maryland for the arrest of Cruz-Ortega.

The arrest took place on May 7 in Kernersville, authorities said. Cruz-Ortega has a May 27 court appearance here.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC Poll: Biden approval shows consistency

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News