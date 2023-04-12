Authorities will not pursue federal charges against any suspects connected to the October 2022 death of Shanquella Robinson, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

U.S. attorneys in the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina and the FBI met with Robinson family members and their representatives on Wednesday to discuss the federal investigation into the young woman's death.

An autopsy was conducted on Robinson’s body by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Justice Department said.

"Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson's family (Wednesday) that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution," the Justice Department said.

Robinson, 25, died in late October 2022 while she was at a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Six people who accompanied Robinson to Mexico returned to the United States the next day, according to a letter that attorneys for the Robinson family released in March. Three of those people returned Robinson's luggage to her mother in Charlotte and said that her daughter died from alcohol poisoning.

However, an autopsy revealed something else — that Robinson died of a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

Less than a month after the tragedy, one of her traveling companions shared a video around the campus of Winston-Salem State University that showed a nude Robinson being beaten in the resort villa by a woman. A witness identified that woman as Dejahanae Jackson, 27, whose last known address was in Jamestown. Jackson could not be reached by the Winston-Salem Journal for comment.

Mexican authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Robinson's death and an arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson.

Meanwhile, the FBI has conducted "a detailed and thorough investigation of the evidence available in this case," the Justice Department said. "As in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed."

Federal officials, including members of both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the FBI, expressed their condolences Wednesday to Robinson’s family. Those officials generally don’t issue public statements concerning the status of an investigation.

"However, given the circumstances of Ms. Robinson's death and the public concern surrounding this investigation," the Justice Department said, "it is important to reassure the public that experienced federal agents and seasoned prosecutors extensively reviewed the available evidence and have concluded that federal charges cannot be pursued."

In a statement, high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Robinson's family, said the stance of the Justice Department was "discouraging."

"We hope," he said, "there is still a chance at justice in Mexico."