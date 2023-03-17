The attorneys for the family of Shanquella Robinson identified a suspect connected to Robinson’s death in a letter that they sent this week to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson are asking for immediate diplomatic intervention from the U.S. government in what they describe as a "transnational criminal case" in Robinson's death. Robinson, 25, a Charlotte native, was a 2018 graduate of Winston-Salem State University.

Sue-Ann Robinson and Shanquella Robinson are not related. Crump is a well-known civil rights advocate and a personal injury attorney.

Shanquella Robinson died Oct. 29, 2022, while she was on a vacation at a resort n Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Six people who accompanied Robinson to Mexico returned to the United States the next day, according to the letter.

Three people brought Robinson’s luggage to her mother’s home in Charlotte, and they told her mother that Robinson died from alcohol poisoning.

However, an autopsy revealed that Robinson died of a severe spinal cord or neck injury.

A Mexican prosecutor has said that Robinson’s death is being treated as a femicide, a term used in Central and Latin America to describe the violent death of a woman.

On Nov. 16, 2022, one of the people who traveled to Mexico with Robinson shared a video around the WSSU campus, the letter said. The video showed Robinson, who was nude, being beaten in the resort villa by a woman. A witness identified that woman as Dejahanae Jackson.

Jackson's last known address is in Jamestown. Jackson, 27, could not be reached by the Journal for comment.

Mexican authorities in Baja California Sur are investigating the circumstances surrounding Robinson’s death, the letter said. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson.

She has not been arrested.

According to news reports, the FBI office in Charlotte also is investigating the case.

The U.S. government can follow extradition protocol and turn over those responsible for Robinson’s death to Mexican authorities, the letter said. Another option is that U.S. federal law enforcement agencies can ask Mexican authorities to allow U.S. prosecutors to handle the case because suspects are U.S. citizens.

"My clients recognize that the U.S. government has many priorities and responsibilities, but (they) believe that intervening in this case would not only serve the interests of justice but also send a clear message that transactional criminal activities will not be tolerated," the letter said.

The letter contains attachments that include witness statements from people who work at the resort villa and the names of six people who registered at the villa.

Those names included Robinson and Jackson. The Journal couldn't reach the other people who were listed.

The documents also include witness statements. One witness, Suni Jehseel Popoca Millan, who works as a customer service concierge at the resort, told a Mexican investigator that he received a text on Oct. 29 from Jackson who told him, "I think my friend has alcohol poisoning and needs emergency service and someone to speak or translate in Spanish for us."

A doctor later told Popoca Millan that Robinson was unconscious and that she needed to be hospitalized, the document says. According to news reports, Robinson died at the villa.