She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

Ashley Symone Williams and Mark Dexter Norfleet were just playing around with their guns on the night of Sept. 30, 2018, when Williams pointed her gun at the man she had dated since they were teenagers and pulled the trigger, thinking the safety was on, a Forsyth County prosecutor said.

The safety wasn’t on, and the gun fired, sending a bullet straight through Norfleet’s chest.

Norfleet, 29, died that night, and more than three years later, Williams, 31, stood in a Forsyth County courtroom on Monday and pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in his death.

“We think that when one possesses a firearm, they do so while accepting responsibility,” Assistant District Attorney Phil Taylor said. “We feel Ms. Williams handled those responsibilities miserably.”

Taylor said her actions were reckless, leading to a tragic accident and the loss of Norfleet’s life.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court gave Williams, who had no prior criminal record, a suspended sentence of between one year and two years, and placed her on supervised probation for 30 months. She also will have to serve an active jail sentence of seven days. Because of her felony conviction, she can no longer own a firearm.

According to Taylor, Williams and Norfleet had a normal day on Sept. 30, 2018. They had gone to get groceries and came back to their residence on Edwards Street with their two children, who were aged 9 and 7 at the time. They made tacos for dinner, and the children went into the living room, Taylor said.

Williams and Norfleet went into their bedroom, where Norfleet began examining his 9mm handgun that he used for protection at his job at a sweepstakes business. Williams also took out her 9mm handgun, Taylor said.

The two began playing around with the guns, Taylor said. That’s when Williams pointed the gun at Norfleet. She thought the safety was on when she pulled the trigger. After Norfleet was struck, he managed to get back to his feet and made his way out of the bedroom and toward the front door, where he collapsed, Taylor said.

Williams immediately became distraught and started calling for help, he said. She started CPR on Norfleet, and a neighbor came and tried to help. Williams called 911, Taylor said.

Winston-Salem police officers found Norfleet lying in the doorway. EMS arrived and declared Norfleet dead. An autopsy report said Norfleet died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The bullet went through his chest and penetrated his lung.

Taylor said Williams gave a full statement to police at the scene, telling them the shooting was an accident. Jones Byrd, Williams’ attorney, said she took police officers to the bedroom, where the guns were. The position of the guns in the bedroom corroborated what she had told police about what happened, Byrd said.

Norfleet’s family members, including his parents, attended the hearing. One woman who sat on the front row became so overwhelmed when Taylor described Norfleet’s injuries that she left the courtroom and did not return.

They did not speak during the hearing, but Taylor told Gottlieb that Norfleet’s family is devastated by his death.

“They likely will never get over the loss of Mr. Norfleet,” he said.

Byrd said Williams is remorseful about what happened. She wishes she could go back in time, he said.

Williams received a degree in early childhood education and worked in the field before the shooting. Afterward, she lost her job due to the criminal charge. Byrd said she has moved to Wake County, where she has a full-time job and volunteers at her children’s schools.

