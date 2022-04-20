Sheriff: Father shot children, their mother before setting fire, turning gun on himself in Davie County house

The four people found dead in a burning Davie County house Monday were shot to death, authorities said Wednesday evening.

Aschod D. Ewing-Meeks, 26, the father of the two children who died, was found with a gun in his hand and died from a self-inflicted gunshot, said Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman.

Investigators believe he shot the children, 4-year-old Bella Rose and 8-month-old Brixtyn, as well as their mother, Ashton Brown,26, before turning the gun on himself.

The fire was intentionally set, Hartman said in a Wednesday evening press conference.

The home was on Junction Road near Cooleemee.

