 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Sheriff: Father shot children, their mother before setting fire, turning gun on himself in Davie County house

  • 0

The four people found dead in a burning Davie County house Monday were shot to death, authorities said Wednesday evening.

Ashton Brown

Ashton Brown and her two children, Bella Rose and Brixtyn, were among the four people found dead after the fire, a friend said. Brown was an instructional assistant at South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem.

Aschod D. Ewing-Meeks, 26, the father of the two children who died, was found with a gun in his hand and died from a self-inflicted gunshot, said Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman.

Investigators believe he shot the children, 4-year-old Bella Rose and 8-month-old Brixtyn, as well as their mother, Ashton Brown,26, before turning the gun on himself.

The fire was intentionally set, Hartman said in a Wednesday evening press conference.

The home was on Junction Road near Cooleemee.

Check back with JournalNow.com for more details.

Fatal Cooleemee House Fire

Officials on Tuesday investigate the scene of a fire where four people — two adults and two young children — were found dead a day earlier at a house on Junction Road near Cooleemee in Davie County.
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian missiles pound Ukraine’s Donbas region amid escalating attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert