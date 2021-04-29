Sheriff IDs couple killed in Watauga standoff, says their son was the suspected gunman

“When something happens to a member of the tourism industry in North Carolina, we all feel the pain,” Lint said. “We are a family.”

Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman said the standoff was calamitous.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Hagaman said. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

The standoff started after the two deputies went to check on residents of the home, who had not shown up for work.

When deputies arrived, they saw the family’s cars all parked outside and entered the home. When they entered, an unknown person fired at them, the sheriff’s office said.

The standoff drew law enforcement support from all around western North Carolina. The shooter periodically fired a gun in the direction of officers throughout Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

The SBI took over the scene Wednesday night.

A group of 15 law enforcement agencies in western North Carolina came to the scene to assist the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office during the standoff.