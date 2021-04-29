Sheriff IDs couple killed in Watauga standoff, says their son was the suspected gunman

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspected gunman and the couple who were shot and killed Wednesday inside a Watauga County home.
Isaac Alton Barnes, 32, is suspected of killing Michelle Annette Ligon, 61, and George Wyatt Ligon, 58, both of 553 Hardaman Circle in Boone, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Barnes, who is the son and stepson of the Ligons, killed himself in the home, ending a 13-hour standoff Wednesday with law enforcement officers, according to authorities who were on the scene Wednesday.
Before he died, Barnes shot Watauga County sheriff’s deputies Sgt. Chris Ward and Logan Fox, the sheriff’s office said.
Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said. Fox died at the scene.
Both were hit by gunfire. Other officers were able to pull out Ward. Fox remained at the scene throughout the standoff, but it was unclear Thursday whether his body was inside or outside of the home.
Authorities said a Boone Police officer also was hit by gunfire during an initial attempt to rescue the deputies but was uninjured due to his protective equipment.
Greta Lint of Asheboro told the Journal that she had known Michelle Ligon for years. Lint was Ligon’s mentor when Ligon worked in the marketing office for the Boone Convention and Visitors Bureau, Lint said.
“When something happens to a member of the tourism industry in North Carolina, we all feel the pain,” Lint said. “We are a family.”
Watauga Sheriff Len Hagaman said the standoff was calamitous.
“This is an incredibly tragic situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Hagaman said. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”
The standoff started after the two deputies went to check on residents of the home, who had not shown up for work.
When deputies arrived, they saw the family’s cars all parked outside and entered the home. When they entered, an unknown person fired at them, the sheriff’s office said.
The standoff drew law enforcement support from all around western North Carolina. The shooter periodically fired a gun in the direction of officers throughout Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.
The SBI took over the scene Wednesday night.
A group of 15 law enforcement agencies in western North Carolina came to the scene to assist the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office during the standoff.
In a tweet, Gov. Roy Cooper said that state residents are grieving for Ward and Fox as well as for the Watauga County law enforcement community.
“These horrific shootings that claimed lives and loved ones show the ever-present danger law enforcement can encounter in the line of duty,” Cooper said.
The governor said he has spoken with Hagaman to offer condolences and additional assistance.
Law enforcement agencies in the across North Carolina expressed their condolences Thursday about the deaths of Ward and Fox.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page, “No call is routine. No words can soothe the pain for their families. No social media post can explain what it means to take the oath to protect and serve, knowing you may be required to sacrifice your life to protect others. …And to Sgt. Ward and Deputy Fox, rest easy, brothers. We have the watch from here.”
336-727-7279