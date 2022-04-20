Sheriff: ‘It’s a murder-suicide’

MOCKSVILLE — The four people found dead in a burning Davie County house on Monday were shot to death, authorities said Wednesday.

Aschod D. Ewing-Meeks, 26, the father of the two children who died, was found with a 9mm handgun in his hand and died from a self-inflicted gunshot, Davie County Sheriff J.D. Hartman said.

Investigators believe he shot the children, 4-year-old Bella Rose and 8-month-old Brixx, as well as their mother, Ashton Brown, 26, before turning the gun on himself, Hartman said.

“It’s a murder-suicide,” the sheriff said.

Hartman said the incident was among the worst he has dealt with in his 30-year career as a law enforcement officer.

“Children who are killed by gunshots and burned is pretty heinous,” Hartman said.

Hartman didn’t know if the handgun belonged to Ewing-Meeks, he said. Brown had a concealed carry permit for a gun, the sheriff said.

Investigators have evidence that Ewing-Meeks set the fire at the house at 1943 Junction Road near Cooleemee, Hartman said. However, the sheriff didn’t say how the fire was set.

A witness told investigators that he saw Ewing-Meeks and Brown in their yard arguing at 2 p.m. Monday, Hartman said. The witness then saw they couple go into their house.

A passerby then saw the house on fire and drove to the Cooleemee Fire Department to report it, Hartman said. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:17 p.m.

When firefighters entered the house, they found Ewing-Meeks, Brown, and the two children dead inside, Hartman said.

Contacts with law enforcement

Before Monday, the sheriff’s office never received a 911 call or any type of emergency call from their house, Hartman said. There was no domestic violence protective order involving Brown and Ewing-Meeks, Hartman said.

The sheriff said generally that, “Mental health issues in our country are a huge problem,” but Hartman didn’t say that mental illness was linked to the murder-suicide.

However, the sheriff did outline a series of odd encounters that the couple had with law enforcement on Monday, only a couple hours before their deaths.

Brown, Ewing-Meeks and their two children visited the sheriff’s office at 12:11 p.m., Hartman said.

The sheriff played a video of that visit for reporters on Wednesday. It shows Brown, Ewing-Meeks and their two children entering the lobby of the sheriff’s office, and Brown and Ewing-Meeks speaking to the receptionist. At that time, Brown is holding one of the children.

“They were very vague about what they wanted,” Hartman said of the couple. “They just wanted to talk to an officer.”

The receptionist tried to get information from the couple, asking for their address, Hartman said. They gave an address in Mocksville that belongs to Brown’s parents.

Ewing-Meeks also talked to the receptionist about obtaining a concealed-carry permit, the sheriff said.

At 12:15 p.m., the couple and their children left the sheriff’s office, Hartman said. The receptionist had given them a deputy’s phone number.

“There was nothing out of the ordinary,” the sheriff said.

At the news conference, Hartman also played audio of a phone call Brown later placed to the telecommunicator at the Davie County 911 center.

At 12:35 p.m., they called the Davie County 911 center and talked to a telecommunicator, Hartman said. They said they had safety concerns and wanted to talk to a deputy.

Brown then gave the telecommunicator her address on Junction Road.

A deputy then called Brown’s cell phone repeatedly for 19 minutes, and eventually Brown gave her phone to Ewing-Meeks, the sheriff said. Ewing-Meeks told the deputy that he thought someone was following him, but no one had threatened him and he didn’t think he was in danger.

The couple was driving around, Ewing-Meeks wouldn’t tell the deputy their location, Hartman said. The deputy asked the couple to return to the sheriff’s office, but they did not.

There was no further contact between the couple and the sheriff’s office, the sheriff said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the house after the fire was put out, Hartman said. The couple moved into their house two years ago.

The State Bureau of Investigation is working the case with the Davie County Fire Marshal’s Office and the sheriff’s office. A medical examiner has conducted preliminary autopsies on the victims, Hartman said.

Brown worked as an instructional assistant at South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has said. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools were not in session on Monday, according to the district’s website.