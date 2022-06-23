Sheriff Kimbrough presents a medal of valor to Rex, a sheriff's office K9, who helped arrest a suspect in a drug bust last year

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. presented a medal of valor Thursday to Rex, a police dog, who helped two deputies arrest a man last Christmas.

During a ceremony in the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Kimbrough also presented Deputy Ryan P. Rae and Cpl. Donald Pendolino with meritorious service medals for their actions in the incident on Dec. 25, 2021.

Kimbrough also presented Pendolino a law enforcement Purple Heart for being injured in the line of duty.

“You deserve the medal,” Kimbrough said to Pendolino.

Kimbrough then gave the medal of valor to Pendolino to put around Rex’s neck.

"I don't recall ever giving an award to a canine, but I guess there is a first time for everything," Kimbrough said.

"That night, I saw a canine run and jump into a vehicle along with his handler, (and) stayed in the fight under unusual circumstances," Kimbrough said. "Without a canine, I don't know how that would have ended.

"Rex did what Rex has been trained to do," the sheriff said. "And for that, Rex deserves the medal of valor award."

Kimbrough said he saw a video Wednesday of last year’s incident. An attorney with the sheriff’s office advised Kimbrough not to publicly release the video, the sheriff said.

Rex is a 6-year-old Czech shepherd who has worked with the sheriff's office for four years, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

The incident began about 1 a.m. on Christmas Day when Rae stopped a red Ford Mustang going north on U.S. 52 at an estimated 90 mph in a 60 mph zone. Rae stopped the vehicle off the highway on Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Capt. Brian Hall of the sheriff's office said.

Another deputy, Pendolino with Rex, the police dog, was called for backup.

After Pendolino and Rex arrived on the scene, Pendolino prepared the dog to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, Sgt. Tony Deweese, an assistant trainer in the sheriff’s office’s K9 unit, said during the ceremony.

The suspect then fought with Rae and managed to jump back into the Mustang and drove off, dragging deputies Rae and Pendolino for some distance before they fell to the pavement, the sheriff’s office has said. Rex was in the car with the suspect.

Rex forced the suspect to crash his car and also forced him to get out of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

When the driver tried to run, he struck Rex with his fist, the sheriff's office said.

"At which point, Deputy Rae, Corporal Pendolino and canine Rex found themselves quickly in the fight of their lives," Deweese said. "Canine Rex stayed focused on (his) task."

Pendolino suffered a broken wrist and a head injury in connection with the incident, Deweese said.

Ricky Wallace Simon, 28, of Lee St. in Rural Hall, was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, inflicting serious injury; possession of a firearm by a felon; resisting arrest; speeding to elude arrest; and assaulting a law-enforcement animal, according to an arrest warrant.

Simon also was charged with six felonies connected to possession and trafficking of heroin and cocaine; several misdemeanors and traffic violations including driving while impaired and driving left of center, court records show.

A search of Simon's vehicle on Christmas Day turned up 31.6 grams of cocaine, 36.2 grams of heroin, about half an ounce of marijuana and a Glock semi-automatic handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

After Simon had been arrested at the scene, Rae urged emergency medical technicians to check on Simon to make sure he was OK, Kimbrough said.

"That says a lot about you," Kimbrough said to Rae. "That shows the human side of you. That was something that the world should applaud for you for."

Simon was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $600,000, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 27.

