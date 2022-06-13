Sheriff: Man and woman died in apparent murder-suicide in Davidson County

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people whose bodies were found Sunday at a residence on Old Mill Farm Road in Lexington.
The bodies of James Shamel III, 47, and his wife Melanie Shamel, 52, were found at 10:56 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. James Shamel and Melanie Shamel had both been shot, and the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide, the sheriff’s office said.
It's unclear who fired the shots, and what led officers to the house.
Sheriff Richie Simmons did not respond to a voicemail message and email requesting more information on the incident. It wasn’t immediately known if there had been a history of domestic violence involving the couple.
This is believed to have been an isolated incident, and the post said that the sheriff’s department is not looking for suspects in the case.
