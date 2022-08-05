Sheriff: Suspect dead, officer injured in shooting at gas station in Clemmons. Fiancee says man was shot as he was running away from officers.

The man shot dead on the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store on Lewisville-Clemmons Road was identified by his fiancee as Alexander Weah, 26, of Charlotte.

Talaya Hinson said law enforcement officers shot Weah twice in the back as he tried to run away, after an officer with a gun drawn approached him as he was about to enter the convenience store.

Hinson said Weah then pulled his own gun and fired a single shot before other deputies fired multiple shots at Weah and brought him down to the pavement.

Weah’s body was still lying on the parking lot four hours after the shooting, which occurred as multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to place him under arrest.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough told reporters mid morning that the suspect, whom he did not name, was wanted in Charlotte on a murder charge. The sheriff’s office said there was an exchange of gunfire between the murder suspect and law enforcement officers.

A law enforcement officer was injured during the exchange and received non-life-threatening injuries, Kimbrough said.

Hinson told the Journal that she, her daughter and Weah had spent Thursday night at the Super 8 motel right behind the Speedway, which is on Lewisville-Clemmons Road right beside Interstate 40.

The three had gotten into their car and driven to the Speedway to gas up and get Hinson a bottle of ginger ale before making the trip to Charlotte, Hinson said. She said Weah held the door of the store open and that her daughter had walked inside, and that she was about to go inside.

At that point, she said, a law enforcement officer came around the corner, pointing a gun at Weah and telling him to get down.

“Alex took off running … and officers started shooting,” she said. “I heard two shots, he shot him twice in the back. Alex dropped down and he reached for his gun. And then I heard Alex shoot one shot. I saw another deputy come, and I heard four more shots, and Alex was down.”

Hinson said other law enforcement officers showed up but made no effort to begin life-saving measures.

“They turned him around on his back and put his hands behind his back and put the handcuffs on him, while he was flushing out blood. He was fired on first. The only thing he did was run. He ran. And that’s when that deputy opened fire. While the deputy was shooting at him, I ran out there too because I just wanted them to stop shooting at him.”

Hinson said she heard four shots fired at Weah before he tried to pull his gun, and that it looked like two of the shots struck Weah.

She said that investigators told her that they fired on Weah because they saw that he had a gun. She said Weah had a license to carry and had a “gun on his hip.”

Hinson is carrying Weah’s unborn child. She said she’s four months pregnant, and that they had spent Thursday in Greensboro at Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro, and had decided to spend the night in Winston-Salem before going home.