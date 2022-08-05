Sheriff: Suspect dead, officer injured in shooting at Speedway gas station in Clemmons

CLEMMONS An officer shot a man to death at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road on Friday morning, according to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr.

The man killed was being sought for a murder in Charlotte.

According to a news release, officers from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department were trying to locate the man.

They found the man at the Speedway gas station in the 2400 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road. At 8:12 a.m. Friday, law-enforcement officers and the man shot at each other. The man, who has not been identified, was killed. An officer, also not identified, was injured, and Kimbrough said the officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured officer was not from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Kimbrough said. The officer’s family has yet to be notified, Kimbrough said.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the officer or officers who killed the man.

The SBI is investigating the shooting, and the sheriff’s office said it is cooperating with the investigation, Kimbrough said.

The sheriff’s office said it was releasing no other information at this time.

“We will not be taking questions but will provide confirmed information as appropriate,” the news release said.

Linda Karlquist, a cashier at the BP gas station across the street, said a witness told her that he saw a man pull his car into the station and start shooting. When the witness got out of his car, the man started shooting at him. The witness then ran across the street to the BP.

This is developing story.