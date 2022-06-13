Sheriff''s office: Man and woman died in apparent murder-suicide in Davidson County

A judge ruled Tuesday that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office can no longer participate in Kalvin Michael Smith's latest appeal because it has a conflict of interest. The DA's office had previously declared a conflict and had sought outside counsel with the N.C. Attorney General's Office and the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys. The AG's office said it has insufficient resources to represent the DA's office, and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill had had little success in getting outside counsel elsewhere.

That had put in limbo Smith's appeal, which alleges that he is innocent in the 1995 assault on Jill Marker, a manager at the former Silk Plant Forest store. Marker was beaten brutally on Dec. 9, 1995, resulting in severe brain injuries.