 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Sheriff''s office: Man and woman died in apparent murder-suicide in Davidson County

  • 0

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has identified two people whose bodies were found Sunday at a residence on Old Mill Farm Road in Lexington.

The bodies of James Shamel III, 47, and his wife Melanie Shamel, 52, were found at 10:56 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. James Shamel and Melanie Shamel had both been shot, and the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said. 

This is believed to be an isolated incident, and the post said that the sheriff's department is not looking for suspects in the case. 

336-727-7429

koglesby@wsjournal.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.

Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene. 

Judge rules Forsyth County DA has conflict in Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal, paving a way forward.

Judge rules Forsyth County DA has conflict in Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal, paving a way forward.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office can no longer participate in Kalvin Michael Smith's latest appeal because it has a conflict of interest. The DA's office had previously declared a conflict and had sought outside counsel with the N.C. Attorney General's Office and the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys. The AG's office said it has insufficient resources to represent the DA's office, and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill had had little success in getting outside counsel elsewhere.

That had put in limbo Smith's appeal, which alleges that he is innocent in the 1995 assault on Jill Marker, a manager at the former Silk Plant Forest store. Marker was beaten brutally on Dec. 9, 1995, resulting in severe brain injuries. 

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

After more than 20 years in prison, a Winston-Salem man is reclaiming his life

Henry Jerome White prayed to God that he not die in prison. God answered his prayers. After 26 years, White, 54, is out. But he had a long journey, which included having his murder conviction upheld in 1998 despite a state appellate court finding that a Forsyth County prosecutor illegally used race to dismiss two potential Black jurors. 

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert