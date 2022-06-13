Sheriff''s office: Man and woman died in apparent murder-suicide in Davidson County

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has identified two people whose bodies were found Sunday at a residence on Old Mill Farm Road in Lexington.
The bodies of James Shamel III, 47, and his wife Melanie Shamel, 52, were found at 10:56 a.m., the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. James Shamel and Melanie Shamel had both been shot, and the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide, the sheriff's office said.
This is believed to be an isolated incident, and the post said that the sheriff's department is not looking for suspects in the case.
