Sheriff's office: Man stole 24 packs of bacon, 24 pounds of hamburger meat

A Davidson County man faces charges after he was accused last week of stealing 30 packs of bacon, 24 pounds of hamburger meat and other items, authorities said Tuesday.

James Timothy Mize

James Timothy Mize

James Timothy Mize, 31, who lives in the Linwood community, is charged with 13 counts of misdemeanor larceny, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Mize was taken to the Davidson County Jail in Lexington with his bond set at $78,000, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office alleges the multiple larcenies happened between July 30 and last Thursday.

In addition to the large amount of bacon and hamburger meat, Mize is accused of stealing three cartons of cigarettes and other food and household items, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't indicate where the thefts had taken place.

