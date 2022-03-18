Shooter at-large in brazen Reidsville assault; 1 person, multiple homes shot

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, accused of beating Irish businessman Jason Corbett to death with a baseball bat and a paving brick, were back in court Friday. Their convictions for second-degree murder were overturned, and a new trial is being scheduled. A judge ordered another hearing for May but did not set a trial date. Also there were Jason Corbett's two children, Jack and Sarah, who were in the house on the night their father was killed and will likely be crucial witnesses in the new trial.