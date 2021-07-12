Shooter forces way into house, shoots Winston-Salem man in groin. Second shooting injures 84-year-old man sitting on his porch.

Winston-Salem police are investigating two shootings on Monday that occurred near each other about an hour and a half apart, but say they’re not sure whether they are related.

In the earlier of the two cases, police said one of the two men who forced their way into a sleeping man's apartment shot a man in the groin area, and then left the apartment.

That shooting was at 1:54 p.m. and occurred in the 1800 block of Trellis Lane.

Around 3:26 p.m., and only a block or so away, an 84-year-old man sitting on his porch received a minor wound as other people were firing shots at each other.

In the earlier case, the victim was Jacquan Terez Nivens, who is 27. Nivins was sleeping in his apartment when the two men forced their way in. One suspect shot Nivens and both suspects left, police said. Nivens was being treated at a local hospital for injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police said that they responded to the vicinity of 25th and Ansonia streets an hour and a half later when they heard firearms being discharged.