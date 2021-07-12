 Skip to main content
Shooter forces way into house, shoots Winston-Salem man in groin. Second shooting injures 84-year-old man sitting on his porch.
Shooter forces way into house, shoots Winston-Salem man in groin. Second shooting injures 84-year-old man sitting on his porch.

Winston-Salem police are investigating two shootings on Monday that occurred near each other about an hour and a half apart, but say they’re not sure whether they are related.

In the earlier of the two cases, police said one of the two men who forced their way into a sleeping man's apartment shot a man in the groin area, and then left the apartment.

That shooting was at 1:54 p.m. and occurred in the 1800 block of Trellis Lane.

Around 3:26 p.m., and only a block or so away, an 84-year-old man sitting on his porch received a minor wound as other people were firing shots at each other.

In the earlier case, the victim was Jacquan Terez Nivens, who is 27. Nivins was sleeping in his apartment when the two men forced their way in. One suspect shot Nivens and both suspects left, police said. Nivens was being treated at a local hospital for injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police said that they responded to the vicinity of 25th and Ansonia streets an hour and a half later when they heard firearms being discharged.

Police began circulating in the neighborhood to find out who was firing a gun and whether anyone was hurt. They found that Alvin Eaton was sitting on a porch in the 2000 block of 25th Street when he observed some people firing weapons at each other. There were about five people among the groups firing weapons.

Eaton received a minor injury to his arm from one of the bullets, but declined treatment. Police said Eaton was apparently not the intended target in the shooting and was simply caught in crossfire.

Police noted that both shootings occurred near each other, but said they do not know if there is any connection between them. Police said that they would not be releasing more details at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

Police said anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

