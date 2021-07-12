Shooter forces way into house, shoots Winston-Salem man in groin.

Winston-Salem police say one of the two men who forced their way into a sleeping man's apartment on Monday shot their victim in the groin area in an early afternoon assault.
Police said they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Trellis Lane about 1:54 p.m. Monday, and learned that Jacquan Terez Nivens, who is 27, was sleeping in his apartment when the two men forced their way in.
One suspect shot Nivens and both suspects left, police said. Nivens was being treated at a local hospital for injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening.
Police said their investigation was continuing, and that anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
Wes Young
