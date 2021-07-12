 Skip to main content
Shooter forces way into house, shoots Winston-Salem man in groin.
Shooter forces way into house, shoots Winston-Salem man in groin.

Winston-Salem police say one of the two men who forced their way into a sleeping man's apartment on Monday shot their victim in the groin area in an early afternoon assault.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Trellis Lane about 1:54 p.m. Monday, and learned that Jacquan Terez Nivens, who is 27, was sleeping in his apartment when the two men forced their way in.

One suspect shot Nivens and both suspects left, police said. Nivens was being treated at a local hospital for injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Police said their investigation was continuing, and that anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.
A gun-for-drugs deal went bad. Now a Winston-Salem man will spend at least 9 years in prison for the crime.

Jordan Tuttle was convicted Tuesday on a charge that he shot an 18-year-old woman after a gun-for-drugs exchange went bad. He took an Alford plea, which means he did not admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him. On Tuesday, Tuttle initially rejected the plea but changed his mind after the judge talked to him about it and he consulted with his attorney. 

Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.
Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.

Adrion Worley is facing charges that he fatally stabbed and dismembered a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man in 2017, dumping parts of the man's body in another county. But evaluations from two doctors conclude that he is incompetent to stand trial. A Forsyth County judge signed an order sending Worley to Central Regional Hospital so that officials there can attempt to restore Worley's mental capacity. 

