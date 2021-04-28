Shooter opens fire on Winston-Salem home, two juveniles injured, police say

Two juveniles were shot and wounded Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue, authorities said.

A 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital, Winston-Salem police told WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

A neighbor said that one boy was shot in his leg, and the other boy was shot in his hand. The boys are brothers, the neighbor said.

The neighbor said that seven to eight shots were fired in the incident around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say that a man with a mask was walking by a home on North Glenn Avenue and, for unknown reasons, fired multiple shots from a handgun toward the residence. He left on foot before officers arrived.

Several other juveniles were at the home but were not injured, police said.

Witnesses told police the shooter was wearing faded blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black and white mask that might have been printed with a skeleton pattern.

Following the gunfire, officers and detectives searched a home Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue for clues.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information about the shooting call investigators at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact the organization via the "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" Facebook page.

