Shooting at Kermit's leaves one person in critical condition and a Winston-Salem firefighter injured, police say

A Winston-Salem firefighter and another person were shot at Kermit's Hot Dog House on Friday afternoon, said Winston-Salem Police Lt. Amy Gauldin.
She said the firefighter is in stable condition but the other victim is in critical condition.
Both were taken to a local hospital.
Police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the restaurant at 2200 Thomasville Road shortly before 2:30 p.m.
No suspects have been arrested in the shooting.
A heavy police presence was visible and investigators used crime scene tape to block an area outside the restaurant around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A glass front door was shattered.
"This is a chaotic scene," Gauldin said around 4:30 p.m. " It's very early on in our investigation, and we have limited information."
She urged anyone with more information about the shooting to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.
The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to Winston-Salem police.
PHOTOS: Shooting at Kermit's Hot Dog House
