Shooting at Kermit's leaves one person in critical condition and a Winston-Salem firefighter injured, police say

March 25, 2022

A Winston-Salem firefighter and another person were shot at Kermit's Hot Dog House on Friday afternoon, said Winston-Salem Police Lt. Amy Gauldin.

She said the firefighter is in stable condition but the other victim is in critical condition.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the restaurant at 2200 Thomasville Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. 

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

A heavy police presence was visible and investigators used crime scene tape to block an area outside the restaurant around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A glass front door was shattered.

"This is a chaotic scene," Gauldin said around 4:30 p.m. " It's very early on in our investigation, and we have limited information."

She urged anyone with more information about the shooting to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to Winston-Salem police.

Kermit's Hot Dog House Shooting

The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office investigate the scene of a shooting on Friday, Mar. 25, 2022, at Kermit's Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem.
