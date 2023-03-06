Deputies responding to the 200 block of Woodbriar Path in Rural Hall found one person suffering from a gunshot wound Monday afternoon, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrived around 3:45 p.m. and started giving aid to the wounded person, who was then taken by emergency medical services personnel to a local hospital.

Authorities offered no details, but said the shooting was not a random act and that the community was not in danger.

At the scene, yellow police tape blocked off a section of the Woodbriar Apartments and a nearby section of Pine Street to the east of the apartments.

The investigation was still ongoing Monday evening.