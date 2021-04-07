 Skip to main content
Shooting injurers woman in Winston-Salem
A woman was shot in the foot outside her home in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called to the 2900 block of Ivy Avenue around 11:20 p.m. There, they found Tyishka Alexis Comer, 30, who had a single gunshot wound.

Investigators say the suspect fired several rounds in Comer’s direction while she was standing outside with friends.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Departments at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also can be contacted via the organization’s Facebook page.

