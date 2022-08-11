Shooting injures 1 person Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say they are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that injured one person near the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane Avenue.

At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital where Tyrese Keyshawn McCrae was dropped off after the shooting, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

McCrae was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.