Shooting injures man on East Fourth Street in Winston-Salem
A Winston-Salem man was shot in the leg in front of his home shortly before midnight Monday, police said.

Rodney Lavon Lineberger, 55, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital, according to a statement from police.

Officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of East Fourth Street at 11:54 p.m. They found Lineberger with a single gunshot wound. Investigators say the shooting was related to a run-in between Lineberger and another man, which occurred in front of the house.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County via the organization’s Facebook page.

