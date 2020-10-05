 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting injures one in Rural Hall on Monday morning
0 comments
top story

Shooting injures one in Rural Hall on Monday morning

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An early morning shooting left one man injured in Rural Hall, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities were called to the 7400 block of McGee Road around 2:45 a.m. and found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken by Forsyth County Emergency Services to a hospital. The man is expected to recover.

No suspects are being sought, the sheriff’s office said, and two people who were at the home are being interviewed, as is the man who was shot, according to the sheriff’s office statement.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News