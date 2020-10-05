Shooting injures one in Rural Hall on Monday morning

An early morning shooting left one man injured in Rural Hall, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Authorities were called to the 7400 block of McGee Road around 2:45 a.m. and found one man with a gunshot wound. He was taken by Forsyth County Emergency Services to a hospital. The man is expected to recover.

No suspects are being sought, the sheriff’s office said, and two people who were at the home are being interviewed, as is the man who was shot, according to the sheriff’s office statement.