Shooting injures Winston-Salem man late Tuesday

A 21-year-old was in critical but stable condition after being shot late Tuesday night in Winston-Salem, police said.

Officers were called to Ferrell Avenue shortly after midnight about a shooting reported in the 700 block of nearby Ferrell Court. Aaron Bradley, who lives on Ferrell Court, was shot once, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said suspects included three men, one of whom could have been wearing red Adidas pants.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.