Shooting into house, injuring 12-year-old sends Winston-Salem man to prison

A 20-year-old Winston-Salem man will spend nearly four years in prison after he was convicted of shooting into a house on Pleasant Street and injuring a 12-year-old girl.

Paulo Roque Salinas pleaded guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of discharging a firearm into occupied property, causing serious bodily injury.

Judge Stanley Allen of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Salinas, per plea agreement, to a minimum of three years, 8 months and a maximum of five years, 5 months in prison.

According to Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding, the shooting happened on July 11, 2021 at a house at 1800 Pleasant Street.

Witnesses told Winston-Salem police that they saw a vehicle pull up to the house and a man get out. The man shot at the house, then got back in the vehicle and sped away. The girl who was in the house at the time was shot in the leg and had to have emergency medical treatment at Brenner Children's Hospital. She was hospitalized for days, Breeding said.

A neighbor had a surveillance camera that captured footage of the vehicle — an SUV that had damage to the windshield, according to a search warrant. Hours later, Winston-Salem police located a Chevy Tahoe that fit that description on Timlic Avenue in Skyline Village apartments.

Breeding said no one was in the vehicle but the engine was warm and someone had written the letters "SLV" on the back of the driver's seat. The letters referenced the Skyline Village gang.

The SUV was seized and dusted for fingerprints, the majority of which identified Salinas.

On Aug. 7, 2021, Winston-Salem police stopped a car in which Salinas was a passenger. Salinas was taken into custody and interviewed at the Winston-Salem Police Department. Breeding said Salinas waived his right to have an attorney present and gave a statement.

Salinas did not admit to the shooting but said he was in the Chevy Tahoe and that members of a rival gang shot up his mother's house. Breeding said that the house where the 12-year-old was injured was in an area where the rival gang was located. He also said a member of the rival gang previously lived there.

The girl's family did not attend the hearing Thursday but previously told prosecutors that they did not agree to the plea arrangement, Breeding said in court.

"They would like to see this taken further," he said.

Alexander Stubbs, Salinas' attorney, said Salinas went to Parkland High School but dropped out. He has had steady employment bricklaying and doing masonry work and has a close relationship with his mother. He has six siblings — three brothers and three sisters, Stubbs said.

He asked Allen to consider the fact that Salinas cooperated with the investigation and that he is accepting responsibility for his actions by taking the plea.