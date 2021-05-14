Shooting kills 22-year-old in Rural Hall on Thursday night

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a Rural Hall man Thursday night, authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 8:17 p.m. in the 600 building of Woodbriar Path Apartments in Rural Hall, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies found Keaton Michael Goins, 22, unresponsive inside an apartment. Goins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators gathered evidence that indicated the shooting didn't seem to be random, the sheriff's office said.

"However, we still remind our community members to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and finding the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

County residents also can anonymously text information, photos and videos via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

