 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shooting kills 22-year-old in Rural Hall on Thursday night
0 comments
breaking top story

Shooting kills 22-year-old in Rural Hall on Thursday night

{{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a Rural Hall man Thursday night, authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 8:17 p.m. in the 600 building of Woodbriar Path Apartments in Rural Hall, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. 

The deputies found Keaton Michael Goins, 22, unresponsive inside an apartment. Goins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators gathered evidence that indicated the shooting didn't seem to be random, the sheriff's office said.

"However, we still remind our community members to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and finding the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.

County residents also can anonymously text information, photos and videos via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing number in GOP downplay Jan. 6 insurrection

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News