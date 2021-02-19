Shooting leaves 1 dead at Sunrise Towers in Winston-Salem. No suspects being sought, police say.

A person was shot and killed Friday morning at Sunrise Towers Apartments at 801 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police responded to the apartment complex shortly after 10:30 a.m. about a reported shooting, police Lt. Todd Hart said. Those officers later called detectives to the scene.
Investigators are not searching any suspects in connection with the person's death, Hart said.
Hart also said it was unclear whether police had anyone in custody in the shooting.
No further details were immediately available.
John Hinton
