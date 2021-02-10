Shooting leaves 1 dead outside Winston-Salem apartment building Wednesday

Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday at Summit Square apartments near the corner of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street in Winston-Salem.

Police described the victim as a male but had no other information about what occurred.

The victim’s body was in the parking lot between two apartment buildings Wednesday. Police cordoned off the parking lot and nearby areas and were interviewing people in the area.

A pistol could be seen lying on the asphalt near the body.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Robinson said he was inside his apartment at Camden Station Apartments across the street when heard two gunshots Wednesday morning.

“I wasn’t about to look out the window,” he said. “I didn’t want to get shot.”

Robinson said he then heard the sound of a car crashing into a retaining wall beside one of the apartments in nearby Summit Square.

When he did look outside, Robinson said, he saw a man running away from the scene.

He said he heard gunfire from the same area Tuesday night.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.