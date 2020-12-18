Shooting leaves 18-year-old in critical condition, injures a second young person in Winston-Salem

An 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting that also injured a juvenile in Winston-Salem early Friday morning.

The two were walking in the 1700 block of Hattie Avenue around 2 a.m. when they were approached by three males and two females in a white Kia car, police said. The groups argued, and one of the passengers shot at the victims, according to investigators.

Brandon Denard Crosby of Burton Street was hit in the abdomen and was in critical but stable condition Friday morning, police said, while the juvenile, who authorities have not identified, was shot in the leg and had minor injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the shooting contact the department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted via the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.