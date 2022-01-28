Shooting near daycare under investigation

Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting Friday that resulted in at least one injury.

A gray Dodge Charger with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver's side window could be seen on North Trade Street near 14th Street where it crashed into a tree in front of a small church.

Police officers had the whole intersection taped off with yellow police tape, and placed evidence cones at various points around the wrecked car as they carried on their investigation.

The director of a daycare near the corner said that one of her teachers told her she heard two different sets of gunfire and reacted by getting all the children down to the floor.

Kimberly Marshall, director of Children's Academy on Trade Street, said she came outside and saw a man and a woman getting out of the gray Charger.

The man appeared to have some kind of head injury and was taken from the scene by ambulance, she said. The woman didn't appear physically injured, but she seemed to be in distress, Marshall said.

"This is very scary and disturbing," Marshall said. The daycare has some 16 children. Marshall said she was concerned for their safety.

A woman who lives nearby on 14th Street south of the daycare said she heard "shot after shot" as she was inside her apartment. The shots sounded like they were coming from near the intersection, she said.

