Shooting on Second Street leaves man dead, Winston-Salem Police say

A 22-year-old man died Monday evening in a shooting at the Garden Court apartments between Second and Third streets, Winston-Salem police said.

The shooting was reported about 6:18 p.m., according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Winston-Salem police stretched yellow police tape across Second Street in the 900 block between Woodland and Highland avenues, as they investigated the shooting. A number of bystanders stood by to watch police carry out their investigation, and officers were going door to door in the complex.

In a parking lot in the middle of the apartment complex, police placed orange evidence markers on the pavement as they investigated.

Police said that the person shot had been taken to a local hospital.

