Shooting sends three Winston-Salem residents to hospital

Winston-Salem police are investigating a Saturday night shooting that sent three Winston-Salem residents to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting victims are Edwin Nazario Gutierrez, 21 of Greene Cross Drive; David Dominguez, 23, of Charles Street; and Rodolfo Lopez-Hernandez, 22, of Highland Avenue.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Urban Street. Besides the three victims, police determined that three vehicles and one home were struck by gunfire.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or, En Espanol, 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form is available at www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.