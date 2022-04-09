Shooting that left pregnant woman wounded ends in arrest

Winston-Salem man is facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday that left a pregnant woman wounded, authorities said Saturday.

Tyrone Jamel Roseborough, 27, of Mount Zion Place is charged with assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure and assault on an unborn child, Winston-Salem police said.

Roseborough also is charged with discharging firearms in the city limits and discharging firearms into a moving vehicle, police said.

Roseborough was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday when Aundra Aiken, 24, who is pregnant, was shot and wounded while she was in her car in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle, police said. At the time, Aiken's 2-year-old child was in her car's back seat.

The child wasn't injured, police said.

After the gunfire, Aiken drove herself to the Winston-Salem Fire Department's Station Three at 2995 N. Liberty St., where she called police and received medical attention, police said.

Aiken was taken to a local hospital, where she was in stable condition, police said.

Her injuries are non-life-threatening, and her unborn child also wasn't injured, police said.

Roseborough is accused of shooting into Aiken's vehicle, police said. Prior to the shooting, Roseborough and Aiken were involved in a disturbance, police said.

Roseborough and Aiken, who was struck by three bullets, had a personal relationship, according to arrest warrants.

Officers later arrested Roseborough Friday night in the 900 block of Mount Zion Place, police said. Investigators found a handgun and ammunition.

Anyone with information about this case can call the police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the Winston-Salem police.

