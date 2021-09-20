Shooting victim found dead in yard in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said a man who was found with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a house on the south side of Winston-Salem was dead at the scene of the crime on Monday.

The shooting was reported to police at noon.

According to reports, the body of Nicholas Penaranda McGregor, 23, of Winston-Salem was found lying in the yard of the house where he lived in the 200 block of East Davidson Avenue.

On arrival, police found that McGregor had been shot and called Forsyth County Emergency Services to respond. Emergency responders determined that McGregor was deceased.

Police said that the Criminal Investigations Division had assumed responsibility for the investigation.

The investigation was still in its early stages, police said, adding that they would not be immediately releasing any information.

The shooting marked the 25th homicide of 2021, compared with 23 homicides for the same period of time in 2020.

Police said the next of kin had been notified that McGregor had died.

Police said anyone with information relating to the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

